Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacts with woman drone pilot of Prakasam district during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

November 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Self Help Group (SHG) member and trained drone pilot K. Venkata Ramanamma of Prakasam district during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme on Thursday.

“Use of drones in agriculture will help to save time and water. It took 12 days for me to complete training to fly the drone,” Ms. Ramanamma explained.

Mr. Modi said the use of drones in agriculture will emerge as a symbol of women’s empowerment in future and stressed the need for participation of women in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Governor attends programme

Participating in the programme at Machilipatnam, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme was a nationwide campaign to raise awareness among the people on various schemes being extended by the Government of India (GoI).

The theme of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people, who were eligible for various schemes but were not covered in both urban and rural areas.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer went round the stalls and interacted with the beneficiaries of various GoI Schemes on the occasion.

Flagship programmes such as Har Ghar Jal, PM Poshan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, are aimed at to be implemented on saturation basis, the Governor said.

In Eluru

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) T. Srinivas Viswanadh, who participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Lakshmipuram in Bhimadole mandal, has appealed to the people to help to develop the nation on par with the developed countries.

Stalls arranged on ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ and other schemes attracted the villagers.