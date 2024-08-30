Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh in virtual mode from Palghar in Maharashtra on August 30 (Friday), fulfilling the long-standing wish of the fishermen.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, Kavali MLA D.V. Krishna Reddy, Nellore District Collector O. Anand and Joint Collector K. Karthik took part in a programme at Tikkana Pranganam in the Collectorate, where the inaugural event was livestreamed.

The Collector said that the fishing harbour was built in 76.89 acres at a cost of ₹288.80 crore, of which the State government funded ₹150.51 crore. Union Fisheries and Shipping Ministries contributed ₹69.14 crore each under the Blue Revolution and Sagarmala schemes.

“If the local fishermen form a joint liability group under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), they can purchase mechanised boats at 40% subsidy. Also, the banks will extend credit up to 90%,” Mr. Anand said.

He advised the fishermen from the nine coastal mandals in Nellore district to make use of the PMMSY. “So far, only 36 fishermen have expressed their interest. Many are apprehensive about the scheme due to lack of experience. The scheme will certainly benefit the fishermen,” the Collector said.

On behalf of the people of Kavali constituency, MLA Krishna Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for making the Juvaladinne Fishing Harbour project a reality. “Around 40,000 tonnes of fish can be procured annually through this harbour. It will also help flourish harbour-based industries,” the MLA said.

The MLA said the fishing harbour would help check the migration of local fishermen to distant areas for fishing.

Fisheries Joint Director Nageswara Rao, Juvvaladinne Sarpanch Ankamma, Bogolu ZPTC member Sulochanamma and hundreds of fishermen participated in this programme.

