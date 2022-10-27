Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Vizag on November 11

He is likely to take part in a series of programmes on November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Visakhapatnam from November 11.

According to BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who claims to have impressed upon the Prime Minister to visit the Port City, Mr. Modi will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on November 11 at around 6.30 p.m. from New Delhi. He may take part in a roadshow, which is yet to be confirmed.

According to Mr. Narasimha Rao, as per the tentative programme, the Prime Minister will be taking part in a series of programme on November 12, which may include the inauguration, or stone-laying of a number of Central government infrastructure projects.

Prominent among them may be the laying of stone for the ₹400-crore Visakhapatnam Railway Modernisation project and inauguration of the ₹26,000-crore HPCL expansion project.

The other projects that are being talked of may be the official inauguration of IIM-Visakhapatnam’s new campus at Gambhiram, the Cruise Terminal, the 400-bed ESI hospital that is coming up at a cost of ₹385 crore, and the modern fishing harbour.

“These are all tentative, and are yet to be confirmed,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

But the stakeholders such as IIM-Visakhapatnam, HPCL, and East Coast Railway have not officially confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit.

They all say that indications are strong, but are yet to receive an official confirmation from the PMO.

Sources in the BJP office say that the Prime Minister may not physically visit all the project sites, but take part in the programmes virtually from one place.