ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Tirumala on November 26

November 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

After an overnight stay, he will offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on November 27 and leave for Secunderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tirumala on November 26 (Sunday) as part of his two-day pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

According to information reaching here, Mr. Modi will reach the Tirupati airport at 6.50 p.m. from Dundigal, near Hyderabad, and proceed to the temple town, where he will stay for the night. He will offer prayers at the temple at about 8 a.m. the following day. He is likely to spend about 45 minutes inside the temple.

After darshan, Mr. Modi will return to the guest house. He will leave Tirumala at 9.30 a.m. and reach Tirupati airport at 10.20 a.m. for his onward journey to the Hakimpet airport in Secunderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive at the Tirupati airport at 6.15 p.m. on Sunday evening to receive the Prime Minister. Later, he will leave for Gannavaram at 7.10 p.m.

The Tirupati district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister. In addition to the deployment of bomb disposal squads and carrying out thorough combing operations on both the ghat roads and footpaths, the services of additional security forces have been drafted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US