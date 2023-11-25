Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Tirumala on November 26

November 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tirumala on November 26 (Sunday) as part of his two-day pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

According to information reaching here, Mr. Modi will reach the Tirupati airport at 6.50 p.m. from Dundigal, near Hyderabad, and proceed to the temple town, where he will stay for the night. He will offer prayers at the temple at about 8 a.m. the following day. He is likely to spend about 45 minutes inside the temple.

After darshan, Mr. Modi will return to the guest house. He will leave Tirumala at 9.30 a.m. and reach Tirupati airport at 10.20 a.m. for his onward journey to the Hakimpet airport in Secunderabad.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive at the Tirupati airport at 6.15 p.m. on Sunday evening to receive the Prime Minister. Later, he will leave for Gannavaram at 7.10 p.m.

The Tirupati district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister. In addition to the deployment of bomb disposal squads and carrying out thorough combing operations on both the ghat roads and footpaths, the services of additional security forces have been drafted.