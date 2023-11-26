Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome at Tirupati airport

November 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Tirupati airport on Sunday evening for a two-day pilgrimage, and he was given a grand reception.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived a couple of hours before Mr. Modi’s scheduled arrival, welcomed him at the tarmac.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, TTD trust board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Members of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampeta), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati) and N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, among others, were also present on the occasion.

According to the itinerary, Mr. Modi will stay overnight at Tirumala and offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in the early hours of Monday. While the Chief Minister immediately left for Vijayawada, the Governor is scheduled to accompany the Prime Minister on Monday.