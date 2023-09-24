Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train

September 24, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train on September 24.

The train, which originates from Vijayawada, will reach the destination in 6 hours and 40 minutes, the railway officials said.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar attended the launch of the new train at Vijayawada railway station. She distributed flowers to children on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Member Kesineni Nani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil and railway officers of different wings participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT