Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds GCC for promoting Araku Valley Coffee at global level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) for playing a key role in the promotion of Araku Valley Coffee at the global level.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme on June 30, the Prime Minister was all praise for the Araku Valley Coffee, being cultivated by the tribal people, of the Agency areas in Alluri Sitharamaraju (ASR) district, with the support of the GCC and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Modi said that it was a matter of pride for all Indians that “many of our local products, such as Araku coffee, are being getting global recognition. The Araku coffee, being produced in the tribal areas of ASR district, has gained popularity for its distinct aroma and taste”.

He said that 1.5 lakh tribal families were earning a livelihood through the cultivation, production and sale of coffee. The Prime Minister was all praise for the GCC, which brought the tribal farmers onto a common platform and assisting them in coffee cultivation, which has given economic empowerment to the tribals. The increase in income gave them a better standard of living.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had an opportunity to taste Araku Valley Coffee along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam in the past.

The Araku Valley Coffee had gained further popularity during the G20 Summit in Delhi. He called upon the people to taste Araku coffee, whenever they got a chance. He also mentioned that Araku coffee had bagged several awards at global competitions in the past.

GCC vice-chairman and MD G. Suresh Kumar said in a statement on June 30 that it was a matter of pride that the Prime Minister had made a special mention of Araku coffee, the role being played by the State government and the GCC during his talk “Mann Ki Baat”. He said the words of the Prime Minister were a great source of inspiration for the coffee farmers, GCC employees and all government departments associated with coffee cultivation.