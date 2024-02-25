Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates AIIMS-Mangalagiri to the nation in Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Mangalagiri (AIIMS - M) built at a cost of nearly ₹1,620 crore to the nation, virtually from Rajkot on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said at the inaugural meeting organised on the occasion on the AIIMS - M premises that it was designed to serve as an eminent medical institution for nurturing excellence in all aspects of health and wellness programmes. AIIMS - M was an Institute of National Importance established by the Unioni Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), he said. It was aimed at correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary-level healthcare in the country, and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education and training under PMSSY in under-served areas, the Governor said.

He recalled that AIIMS - M rendered invaluable services during the COVID pandemic, and crossed the milestone of 10 lakh out-patient consultations in April 2023.

The flagship programmes implemented by the Government of India in the healthcare sector like Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana proved to be a boon to the common man, Justice Nazeer added.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the Central government was making untiring efforts to augment the country’s hospital infrastructure, which was evident from the establishment of 22 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, including the AIIMS-M.

She said Mr. Modi inaugurated 200-plus healthcare facilities costing over ₹11,000 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The AIIMS-M hospital has 960 beds and the intake of its medical college was 125. Ms. Pawar said Mr. Modi had, at the time of taking charge as the PM a decade ago, had promised to build a ‘new India’ and it was visible now. His focus was on providing the best possible healthcare to people. Accordingly, he gave top priority to evolving the country’s healthcare system into a system that was affordable, safe and efficient. The results could be seen. She said six crore people in India have so far availed of free treatment for serious diseases with ₹5 lakh annual family insurance coverage given under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Jan Arogya Yojana. Another major initiative was the setting up of 11,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres where people could buy medicines at low cost.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a dramatic transformation of the health care sector in the last 10 years, which is evident from the large - scale augmentation of hospital infrastructure. The Ayushman Bharat Mission was the world’s largest public health protection scheme, under which quality health care was being provided to the masses at affordable costs, he stated. Mr. Joshi said India won global acclaim for the manner in which it handled the COVID pandemic under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

PM launches projects in North Andhra

Meanwhile, Mr. Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched several projects in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh under the National Health Mission.

In Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister inaugurated AP State’s Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory at a cost of ₹4.77 crore. It was established here next to the Government ENT Hospital in Peda Waltair.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the lab, which was virtually opened by the Prime Minister on Sunday, is the first such project in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The State government would soon employ around 80 technicians in the lab, he added.

In Srikakulam district, the Prime Minister inaugurated a 50-bed critical care block at the Government Medical College-cum-Hospital in Srikakulam town, with an investment of ₹23.75 crore. Nine such blocks have been commissioned across the State by the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Mr. Narendra Modi also inaugurated an ESI Model Dispensary cum Diagnostic Centre of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, and branch office at Pydibheemavaram in Srikakulam district.

In Vizianagaram district, the Prime Minister inaugurated the critical care block in a government hospital.

ESI hospital inaugurated

Meanwhile, Mr. Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated a 100-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in the Kakinada city. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy, former Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Kakinada Urban Development Authority Chairperson R. Chandrakala Deepthi were present.

Addressing the gathering after the inaugural session, Ms. Geetha has said that the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has spent ₹114 crore for the construction of the 100-bed hospital. “The hospital will cover the 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the ESIC scheme in the Godavari region,” said Ms. Geetha. Hospital Superintendent M. Radhika and doctors were among those present.

