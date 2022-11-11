Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Visakhapatnam to a rousing reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at the crowd from inside the car during the roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP leaders and activists when he landed at the Visakhapatnam airport for a two-day visit to the city on Friday night.

The arrival of the Prime Minister from Madurai was delayed by about 30 minutes as he had to travel by road to the airport there as the chopper could not be operated due to rain.

Mr. Modi was received by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, and BJP leaders.

The Chief Minister introduced his Cabinet colleagues and people’s representatives from the North Andhra region to the Prime Minister.

Later, Mr. Modi got into a bullet-proof car and took part in a roadshow that passed via INS Dega and the Port Connectivity Road, where thousands of BJP supporters and party workers and leaders gathered to greet the Prime Minister.

The glass windows of the car were rolled up due to security reasons, but a light was focussed on his face to enable the people to see him from outside.

The convoy moved slowly even as the beaming Prime Minister waved at the crowd from inside the car during the roadshow that was organised for a little more than one km.

The participants, many sporting saffron turbans and carrying BJP flags and placards welcoming the Prime Minister, raised slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Modi.... Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The crowd, including a large number of North Indians, showered petals on the car as the convoy passed.

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived separately and waited to receive the Prime Minister.

Prior to that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was received by JSP leaders and fans when he arrived at the airport from Hyderabad along with party leader Nadendla Manohar.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju participated in the roadshow along with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister proceeded to the Chola Suite at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), where he held meetings with the party’s Core Committee and Mr. Pawan Kalyan.