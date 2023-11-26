Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tirumala

November 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara as part of his two-day visit to the shrine.

On his arrival at the guest house in the posh Padmavati area, he was accorded a rousing reception by TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Collector Venkataramana Reddy, senior BJP functionaries and government officials.

Mr. Modi flew in on a special IAF aircraft to Tirupati airport in the evening and motored up straight to the town for an overnight stay.

Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who arrived in separate aircrafts minutes before his arrival, extended him a warm reception at the airport.

While Governor Abdul Nazeer accompanied Modi to Tirumala, Chief Minister Jagan flew back to Vijayawada soon after the reception.

According to TTD, Mr. Modi will offer prayers at the temple in the early hours on Monday (November 27).