Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tirumala to a grand welcome

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived a couple of hours before Mr. Modi’s scheduled arrival, welcomed Modi at the tarmac

November 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presents a souviner to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Tirupati airport on Sunday. Governor Abdul Nazeer looks on. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara as part of his two-day visit to the shrine. According to the itinerary, Mr. Modi will stay overnight at Tirumala and offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in the early hours of Monday (November 27).

The Prime Minister was given a grand reception at the Tirupati airport. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived a couple of hours before Mr. Modi’s scheduled arrival, welcomed him at the tarmac. While Governor Abdul Nazeer accompanied Modi to Tirumala, Chief Minister Jagan flew back to Vijayawada soon after the reception.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, TTD trust board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Members of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampeta), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati) and N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, among others, who welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport as he flew in on a special IAF aircraft.

On his arrival at the guest house in the posh Padmavati area in Tirumala, he was accorded a rousing reception by TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Collector Venkataramana Reddy, senior BJP functionaries and government officials.

