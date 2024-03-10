GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Modi to virtually address ‘Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj’ programme on March 13

Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj will be organised in all 26 districts across the State at 4 p.m. on March 13

March 10, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj’, an outreach programme, in Andhra Pradesh on March 13. During the programme, Mr. Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of various Central government-sponsored schemes.

Pradhan Mantri Su-Raj will be organised in all 26 districts across the State at 4 p.m. on March 13. District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Executive Directors of SC and BC Corporations are making arrangements for the outreach programme, say officials.

LED screens, generators and other facilities are being set up by the organisers for the beneficiaries attending the programme.

