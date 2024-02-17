GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Modi likely to visit Vizag soon for launching a few key Central government projects

Expansion of HPCL’s Visakh refinery at cost of ₹26,264 crore is among the projects

February 17, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Visakhapatnam either this month-end or in the first week of March to launch a few key projects of the Union government.

Modernisation and expansion of HPCL’s Visakh refinery at cost of ₹26,264 crore is among the major projects to be launched by the Prime Minister.

The project is significant as it aimed at expanding the refinery capacity to 15 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) from the existing 8.3 MMTPA.

Speaking to The Hindu on February 17 (Saturday), an HPCL official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have no official information regarding the PM’s visit to the HPCL Visakh refinery so far, but we have a tentative schedule of the PM’s visit on March 1, or during the first week of March.”

This apart, the Prime Minister is scheduled to formally inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) at Gambheeram.

“We have been asked to prepare a plaque on the lines of the one at IIM-Sambalpur. We are currently working on it. We have not yet been confirmed about the Prime Minister’s visit,” an IIM-V official said.

“We have not received any official information about the Prime Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam so far,” said sources in the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said that the Prime Minister might visit the city before the notification for the elections was issued.

