Prime Healthcare Foundation chairman meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 28, 2022 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Healthcare Foundation chairman Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy in conversation with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Prime Healthcare Foundation chairman Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy in conversation with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Healthcare Foundation chairman Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday. 

Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy discussed various issues with the Chief Minister and appreciated the family doctor concept. “I am ready to provide digital X-ray machines and state-of-the-art medical equipment to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that 1,500 oxygen concentrators were provided to the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said that the Chief Minister had brought revolutionary changes in the fields of health, education, medicine, housing for poor, and agriculture like his father.

The Prime Healthcare is recognised as one of the top ten medical groups in the United States of America for managing 46 hospitals in 14 States. 

