Primary teachers’ union demands repeal of G.O. 117, setting up of village-level primary schools in A.P.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) on Sunday demanded the repeal of G.O. 117 and immediate steps to establish primary schools comprising classes 1 to 5 at the village-level.

Speaking at its State executive meeting, APPTA president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said that teachers in primary schools should strive to improve the student enrolment ratio.

Association’s State associate president Mahadi said that teachers should be spared from operating the several applications designed for various purposes, as it takes away from the time they need for teaching lessons in the classroom.

Mr. Mahadi also said that the government should drop the proposal to implement the contentious Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) or the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) and instead restore the Old Pension Scheme for its employees in the State.

Additional general secretary R. Murali Mohan demanded the regularisation of contract teachers’ services. The leaders further wanted the government to implement the proposed ‘Thalli ki Vandanam’ (earlier ‘Amma Vodi’) scheme only for students of the government-run schools, promotions for teachers and common service rules and release of the pending bills.

