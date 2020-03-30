Primary, secondary teams to take up fresh survey in Guntur

As the district enters second week of a nationwide lockdown, the Guntur district administration on Monday launched new measures to combat the SARS-Covid-2 causing the coronavirus.

There was an increase in number of admissions with 42 persons getting admitted to the Fever Hospital and Katuri Medical College, and all their samples were sent for testing.

Of the 142 persons tested so far, 61 were negative while four persons were positive. The results of 77 tests were still awaited. The district administration has identified 2,087 foreign returnees, of which 200 were placed under quarantine and the remaining were under self-isolation.

At the end of a review meeting, District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar announced that a survey had begun with teams drafted from ward secretariat and municipal revenue personnel.

A primary level surveillance team would undertake extensive survey of households in the district covering all the 13 municipalities and the two corporations of Tenali and Guntur. Based on the feedback of primary surveillance team, the secondary surveillance team consisting of a medical officer would screen the persons.

Hospitals

Further, following the orders from the State government, the Mr. Samuel said that all private hospitals in the district would come under the supervision of the Collector. Further, the district administration was identifying engineering colleges and other educational institutions aimed at preparing a bed strength of 5,000 in the time of emergency.

The district administration has taken a decision to shift all migrant labourers to relief centres which would be identified within a day. Food would be provided to them at the relief centres. There are over 50,000 migrant labourers in the district who work in farms, mills and factories relating to agriculture and allied activities.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, SPs, Ch. Vijaya Rao and PHD Ramakrishna were present.