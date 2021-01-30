Primary schools in A.P. to reopen from Feb. 1

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said schools would be reopened for primary sections (Classes 1 to 5) from February 1 (Monday).

In a statement, he said one classroom would not have more than 20 students. Schools that did not have sufficient number of classrooms to accommodate all students, would conduct classes on alternate days.

He said all government, aided and unaided private schools would function full day from February 1, as per the academic calendar prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) (9 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.) for primary schools.

Students attending physical classes must have written consent of parents/guardian, wearing of masks would be mandatory for students and teaching and non-teaching staff, frequent hand washing and all other related precaution to contain COVID-19 as per the guidelines had been communicated to the authorities concerned, the Minister said.

He said the academic calendar for classes I to VI would be issued by the Director, SCERT.

The Department of School Education took a final stand on the issue after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his last review meeting with the department officials, directed them to explore the possibilities of reopening schools in a full-fledged way, including the primary section (classes 1 to 5) from February in view of the declining cases of COVID-19.

He said students, who had been away from schools, had to be brought back to the school fold but amidst strict adherence to the health guidelines to ensure their safe learning.