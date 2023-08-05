Primary Health Centres will be constructed near tribal hamlets if TDP is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

August 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be constructed near the tribal hamlets if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is voted to power in the 2024 elections, says party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh’s promise came during his interaction with the members of Sugali, Lambadi and Banjara communities, as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, at Bommarajupalli village of Vinukonda Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on August 5 (Saturday).

“Apart from constructing the PHCs, the TDP government will also ensure sufficient number of doctors, nursing staff and medicines in them,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had taken away the lands distributed to the tribal people by the governments in the past. The government had also withdrawn 16 schemes meant for welfare of the tribal people.

“Once the TDP comes to power, all such lands will be returned to the tribal people,” Mr. Lokesh said. He also assured that ‘Banjara Halls’ would be constructed.

ITDA cluster

Mr. Lokesh further said that the TDP government would provide an ITDA cluster for the Palnadu region for the welfare and development of the tribal people living in the forest areas here. Employment would be generated by encouraging industries, he added.

Meanwhile, Vinukonda TDP in-charge G.V. Anjanaylu said the tribal people in the constituency were neglected by the YSRCP government.