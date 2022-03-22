Priest of Shivalayam murdered on temple premises, in West Godavari district

March 22, 2022 14:54 IST

Devotees noticed the body in a pool of blood on March 22

Venkata Nageswara Rao (50), priest of Shivalayam, was brutally killed on the temple premises, in Tadimalla village in West Godavari district. Devotees noticed the body in a pool of blood on March 22. “Nageswara Rao was working in the temple for the last few years,” the locals said. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. “Investigation is on,” the police said.