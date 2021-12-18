Pride Developers bags award

VIZIANAGARAM

18 December 2021 23:39 IST

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations State general secretary and managing director of Pride Developers K. Subhash Chandra Bose received the ‘Best Built Apartment’ award from Indian Concrete Institute and Ultra-Tech, which have been jointly promoting quality and creativity in construction field.

At a function in Vijayawada on Friday night, Mr. Bose received the award from ICI-Vijayawada Centre representative P. Polurraju and other representatives of th etwo organisations.

Lakedew Enclave-Vizianagaram of Pride Developers was selected as the best apartment after studying architectural and technical aspects of the building.

Mr. Bose told the media here on Saturday that CREDAI was keen to promote quality and highest standards in every structure in accordance with the norms of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and National Academy of Constructions.