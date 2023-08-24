HamberMenu
Prices of flowers go up ahead of Varalakshmi Vratham in Vijayawada

Except for marigold which is being sold at ₹200 per kg, all other flowers command a price above ₹300 per kg, triple the usual rates

August 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Huge rush at a flower market on the eve of ‘Sravana Sukravaram’ in Vijayawada on Thursday. 

Huge rush at a flower market on the eve of ‘Sravana Sukravaram’ in Vijayawada on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

All markets in the city saw hectic activity on August 24  (Thursday) as people came out in large numbers to buy fruits and flowers on the eve of Varalakshmi Vratham on Friday.  

Except for marigold, which was being sold at ₹200 per kg, all other flowers commanded a price above ₹300 per kg, triple the usual prices. Half a kg of chrysanthemum was sold anywhere between ₹150 and ₹200 in the stalls. On regular days, the same quantity does not fetch more than ₹80.  

But for some, capitalising on the demand in view of the festival has not turned out well. “There has been a good stream of customers since morning because of the festival season,” said Lalitha at her stall in Patamata Rythu Bazaar.

But many stocks of flowers were yet to be sold, she said pointing to a heap of flowers, adding that she was planning to sell them away at cheaper prices on Friday. 

“A customer usually buying a kg of flower is settling for half or less than that because of the high prices,” said another flower shop owner Sheikh Mahboob.  

Prices are expected to come down a little by Friday morning, depending on the quantity of unsold stocks, he added.

