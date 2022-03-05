Price rise: Centre, A.P. govt. indifferent to people’s plight, says Chinta Mohan

He demands reduction in tax on fuel

Chinta Mohan paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah as part of the centenary fete at Naidupeta in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fuel including petrol, diesel and gas will go out of the reach of common people sooner than later in the wake of skyrocketing crude oil price following Ukraine crisis as the ''inept'' Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State remained indifferent to the plight of the commoners, according to senior Congress leader Dr. Chinta Mohan.

Addressing the media at Naidupeta in the district on Saturday, the former Union Minister said both governments remained a mute spectator without intervening to provide some relief to the people who would be saddled with additional burden due to the petrol and diesel prices crossing ₹120 per litre and cooking gas refill going past ₹1,500 mark. Both governments should come to the rescue of people by slashing the tax component on fuel, he said.

All sections of people including youth were dissatisfied with the eight-year rule of the BJP-led government at the Centre marked by ‘‘failure on all fronts’‘ and the ‘‘false promise’‘ of creating two crore jobs. .

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State and opposition Telugu Desam Party which was in power previously, were equally responsible for the Dugarajapatnam port project remaining a lost cause, he said.

Tributes paid

After paying floral tributes to the portrait of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah as part of the centenary fete, he alleged that over 80 lakh students from the weaker sections were facing a bleak future in the State in view of pending scholarships as the YSRCP government allegedly diverted the funds earmarked for their welfare.

He set a deadline of April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar, for the release of the dues of students and also revive the dysfunctional SC, ST Finance Corporations failing which, he said, the affected students would have no option but to resort to massive agitations.