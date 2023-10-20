Price of sand prohibitively high under YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP

October 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said on October 20 that the price of sand, which was affordable during the TDP term, skyrocketed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) dispensation.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Pattabhiram alleged that the sand policy announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shortly after coming to power in 2019 was aimed at making a fast buck.

Mr. Pattabhiram said a tractor load of sand, which used to cost ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 before 2019, now costs a staggering ₹7,000 to ₹8,000, and that there was no transparency at all in the implementation of the sand policy.

“There has been large-scale misappropriation of public funds in the sand mining being done across the State,” he said, and insisted that the TDP would continue its fight against the “corrupt and undemocratic rule” of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

