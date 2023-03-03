ADVERTISEMENT

Price of aviation fuel reduced, but that of cooking gas hiked, rue Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) leaders

March 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Unfortunate that the price hike has come at a time when people are reeling under the impact of inflation, say party leaders

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

CPI(M) leaders cooking on the road as a form of protest against the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) staged demonstrations at Krishnalanka and Payakapuram here on Friday in protest against the rise in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders Ch. Babu Rao and D. Kasinath said it was unfortunate that while the price of aviation turbine fuel was reduced, that of domestic gas had been jacked up at a time when the people were reeling under the impact of inflation.

The leaders said prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas in India were among the highest in the world.

The prices of essential commodities have gone up steeply in recent years due to the policies being pursued by the Centre, the protesters said.

The coffers of big businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are filling up as they have been getting massive sops, the CPI(M) leaders alleged.

The YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party should speak up against the anti-people policies of the NDA government, the activists said.

