HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Price of aviation fuel reduced, but that of cooking gas hiked, rue Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) leaders

Unfortunate that the price hike has come at a time when people are reeling under the impact of inflation, say party leaders

March 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
CPI(M) leaders cooking on the road as a form of protest against the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders, in Vijayawada on Friday.

CPI(M) leaders cooking on the road as a form of protest against the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) staged demonstrations at Krishnalanka and Payakapuram here on Friday in protest against the rise in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders Ch. Babu Rao and D. Kasinath said it was unfortunate that while the price of aviation turbine fuel was reduced, that of domestic gas had been jacked up at a time when the people were reeling under the impact of inflation.

The leaders said prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas in India were among the highest in the world.

The prices of essential commodities have gone up steeply in recent years due to the policies being pursued by the Centre, the protesters said.

The coffers of big businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are filling up as they have been getting massive sops, the CPI(M) leaders alleged.

The YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party should speak up against the anti-people policies of the NDA government, the activists said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.