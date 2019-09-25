Price crash riles onion farmers

Onion farmers of Kurnool staged a protest at the new bus stand in the city, after a sharp fall in onion prices. According to the protesters, the highest price per quintal of onions on Tuesday was ₹4,500. On Wednesday, it came down to ₹1,500.

Speaking to The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district secretary K. Jagannatham blamed the government for announcing that onions would be procured from Nashik in Maharashtra. “The announcement stopped the businessmen from purchasing the produce from farmers,” he added. He alleged that the announcement was a short-sighted move by the government.

Talking about the plight of onion farmers, Mr. Jagannatham said that from four years the farmers had been in heavy losses, and many of them had sold their lands owing to debt.

“For the first time in four years, the farmers were set to make some profit. But the government quashed it,” he added.

Moreover, he claimed that the onions in the market yard were exposed to the rain. “Though the onions are not spoilt, because they are wet, the businessmen are not purchasing them,” he added.

The protesters sat near the bus stand for over an hour, blocking the traffic. They demanded that the government announce ₹2,500 as support price per quintal of onions.