Previous YSRCP govt. responsible for nurturing sand, liquor mafia: JSP

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav on Monday (October 28, 2024) alleged that the previous YSRCP government is responsible for nurturing the sand and liquor mafia in the State. He ridiculed former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming the NDA coalition in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference, here, on Monday, Mr. Srinivas lashed out at the YSRCP president for blaming the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance for trying to blame the Alliance government for everything. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had acquired lands in Visakhapatnam in the early days of its rule and had indulged in demolition of houses. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had kept the people at a distance, soon after gaining power, was trying to gain their support by ‘pretending to sympathise’ with them on various issues.

Hailing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance rule, the JSP MLA alleged that the previous government had cheated the people by failing to implement the promises made in its election manifesto. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was against any other leader growing in his party. He also alleged that the YSRCP government had made ₹3 crore, a month, illegally through wine shops in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous government, which minted money to the tune of several crores of rupees through scams in sand mining, was now making allegation on the ‘free sand policy’ of the present government. He said that the MLA s were appealing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to order an inquiry into the irregularities committed by the previous government.

On the YS family’s property dispute issue, Mr. Srinivas said that APCC President Y.S. Sharmila was speaking the truth about her brother. The arrow released by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has recoiled on him.

Describing former MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana as ‘corrupt’, Mr. Srinivas said that Mr. Satyanarayana was adept at ‘illegal construction’ of buildings. He charged former Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy with destroying the ‘education system’ in the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.