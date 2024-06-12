Previous government responsible for subjecting people to difficulties, says former Minister

Former Minister and veteran Congress leader D.L. Ravindra Reddy on Wednesday accused the previous government (YSR Congress Party) for subjecting the people of the State to difficulties. Without referring to the name of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he termed the difficulties as a punishment given by Lord Venkateswara for not having visited the temple, along with his wife.

Calling the recreation of a temple-like structure at Tadepalli a ‘great sin’, Mr. Reddy alleged that it was done with the help of former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The former Minister added that as a punishment for the wrongful deed, he (Jagan) was even denied the status of the opposition party in the State. Mr. Reddy said that he felt optimistic the State would prosper under the new regime of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

