ADVERTISEMENT

Previous government responsible for subjecting people to difficulties, says former Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and veteran Congress leader D.L. Ravindra Reddy on Wednesday accused the previous government (YSR Congress Party) for subjecting the people of the State to difficulties. Without referring to the name of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he termed the difficulties as a punishment given by Lord Venkateswara for not having visited the temple, along with his wife. 

Calling the recreation of a temple-like structure at Tadepalli a ‘great sin’, Mr. Reddy alleged that it was done with the help of former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The former Minister added that as a punishment for the wrongful deed, he (Jagan) was even denied the status of the opposition party in the State. Mr. Reddy said that he felt optimistic the State would prosper under the new regime of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US