Previous government allotted low-lying area for Jagananna Colony, says Pawan Kalyan

GOLLAPROLU

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, September 9, stated that the land allotted for the Jagananna Colony was in a low-lying area and was bought at an exorbitant price compared to the actual price of the land in Gollaprolu mandal in Kakinada district.

Accompanied by Collector S. Shanmohan, Mr. Pawan Kalyan inspected the Gollaprolu Jagananna Colony, which was inundated by the flood outflow from the Yeleru reservoir.

“As many as 152 villages have been affected by the flood in the Yeleru irrigation system in the Kakinada district, in which paddy and cotton belonging to above 8,600 farmers have been affected by Monday”, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He said that a good number of swimmers have been deployed for the relief operations.

Later, Mr. Shanmohan declared a Tuesday a holiday for all educational institutions. The officials have launched a distribution of essential commodities to the affected people.

