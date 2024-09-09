ADVERTISEMENT

Previous government allotted low-lying area for Jagananna Colony, says Pawan Kalyan

Updated - September 09, 2024 08:10 pm IST - GOLLAPROLU

The Deputy Chief Minister visits the colony which was inundated by the flood outflow from the Yeleru reservoir; Collector declares Tuesday holiday for educational institutions

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan inspecting areas being hit by flood in the command area of Yeleru reservoir in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

GOLLAPROLU

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, September 9, stated that the land allotted for the Jagananna Colony was in a low-lying area and was bought at an exorbitant price compared to the actual price of the land in Gollaprolu mandal in Kakinada district. 

Accompanied by Collector S. Shanmohan, Mr. Pawan Kalyan inspected the Gollaprolu Jagananna Colony, which was inundated by the flood outflow from the Yeleru reservoir. 

“As many as 152 villages have been affected by the flood in the Yeleru irrigation system in the Kakinada district, in which paddy and cotton belonging to above 8,600 farmers have been affected by Monday”, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He said that a good number of swimmers have been deployed for the relief operations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Shanmohan declared a Tuesday a holiday for all educational institutions. The officials have launched a distribution of essential commodities to the affected people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US