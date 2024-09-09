GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Previous government allotted low-lying area for Jagananna Colony, says Pawan Kalyan

The Deputy Chief Minister visits the colony which was inundated by the flood outflow from the Yeleru reservoir; Collector declares Tuesday holiday for educational institutions

Updated - September 09, 2024 08:10 pm IST - GOLLAPROLU

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan inspecting areas being hit by flood in the command area of Yeleru reservoir in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan inspecting areas being hit by flood in the command area of Yeleru reservoir in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

GOLLAPROLU

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, September 9, stated that the land allotted for the Jagananna Colony was in a low-lying area and was bought at an exorbitant price compared to the actual price of the land in Gollaprolu mandal in Kakinada district. 

Accompanied by Collector S. Shanmohan, Mr. Pawan Kalyan inspected the Gollaprolu Jagananna Colony, which was inundated by the flood outflow from the Yeleru reservoir. 

“As many as 152 villages have been affected by the flood in the Yeleru irrigation system in the Kakinada district, in which paddy and cotton belonging to above 8,600 farmers have been affected by Monday”, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He said that a good number of swimmers have been deployed for the relief operations. 

Later, Mr. Shanmohan declared a Tuesday a holiday for all educational institutions. The officials have launched a distribution of essential commodities to the affected people.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.