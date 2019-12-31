Preventive policing reduced number of murders in Anantapur: SP

Preventive policing by Anantapur police brought down the number of murders in the district in 2019 compared to 2018, but the number of deaths in road accidents saw a 12% increase in the calendar year that is coming to a close on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu, briefing the mediapersons on the performance of the police personnel and results of the effective policing, said there was not even a single case of murder for gain registered in 2019, though property offences saw a marginal rise from 557 in 2018 to 630 this year.

Bodily offences cases also increased from 1,597 to 1,654, but the number of murders came down from 114 last year to 99 this year. Visible preventive policing had prevented nine murders and three kidnaps, Mr. Yesu Babu observed. In view of the history in faction feuds, six preventive detentions were made, while 37,216 persons were boundover during elections.

Cognisable offences saw an increase from 5,902 in 2018 to 6,834 this year, with majority of them being related to sand, gutkha, matka and red sanders illegal transportation. The amount of property lost in 2018 was ₹5.92 crore and out of that ₹3.05 crore (52%) was recovered, but it turned out to be better at 70% this year. The total amount involved in property offences in 2019 was higher at ₹9.69 crore and recovery was ₹6.77 crore.

Atrocities against women, however, came down slightly with number of murders coming down from 36 last year to 23 this year. The number of road accidents increased from 930 last year to 1,178 this year and number of deaths too similarly went up from 526 last year to 585 this year. White collar crimes registered this year were 399 against 363 last year.

The total number of convictions were 702 in various cases with many of the old cases speeded up with regular follow-up, said the Superintendent of Police and 2450 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat. The Dial 100 received 15,442 calls and out them 921 cases were filed.

The Superintendent of Police presented 43 Utkrisht and 20 Athi Utkrisht Puraskars given by the Central government to police personnel in the district during the briefing.