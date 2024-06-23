GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preventive measures against spread of diarrhoea to be intensified in Anantapur: Collector

V. Vinod Kumar instructs officials to pay special attention to high-risk areas, ensure clean drinking water and regular maintenance of freshwater tanks

Published - June 23, 2024 06:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Sunday emphasised preventing the spread of diarrhoea in the district. During a review of control measures for seasonal diseases, he urged officials from various departments, including health, Panchayat Raj, ICDS, and Rural Water Works, to remain vigilant during the ensuing rainy season.

Andhra Health Minister tells officials to take all measures to check spread of diarrhoea

Mr. Kumar asked officials to spread awareness among the public about the causes and necessary precautions for diarrhoea. He mandated the collection of detailed information on hospital cases, along with targeted preventative measures in affected areas.

The officials were instructed to pay special attention to high-risk areas and employ preventive measures, ensure clean drinking water and regular maintenance of freshwater tanks. Stringent adherence to cleanliness standards in Anganwadi centres and schools was emphasised, with a focus on providing quality food and drinking water to children for their midday meals.

Mr. Kumar added that community awareness programmes to promote the consumption of boiled and filtered water should be held, apart from ensuring the availability of essential medicines and ORS packets. He set a deadline of August to intensify awareness efforts around diarrhoea and viral fevers.

