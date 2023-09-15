Preventive Detention Act invoked against four rowdy-sheeters in Chittoor district

September 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Chittoor police on Friday invoked the Preventive Detention Act, 1986, against four rowdy-sheeters under the municipal corporation limits and shifted them to the Kadapa Central Jail.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy told the media that the four were wanted in several criminal cases under various police station limits in the combined Chittoor district. They were identified as Anand Babu (34), Sairam (25), Saravana (38) of Chittoor city and Kalikiri Suresh Kumar (37) of Madireddipalle village of Yadamarri mandal near Chittoor.

Anand Babu was involved in 14 criminal cases, including attempt to murder and extortion. The three others are his accomplices in various criminal activities. Sairam is wanted in six cases; Saravana in 12 cases and Suresh Kumar in 13 cases.

The SP cautioned that the rowdy-sheeters who fail to give up criminal activities would be detained under the PD Act. He appealed to the public to immediately bring to the notice of their respective police stations the activities of the rowdy-sheeters.

