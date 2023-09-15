HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Preventive Detention Act invoked against four rowdy-sheeters in Chittoor district

September 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor police on Friday invoked the Preventive Detention Act, 1986, against four rowdy-sheeters under the municipal corporation limits and shifted them to the Kadapa Central Jail.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy told the media that the four were wanted in several criminal cases under various police station limits in the combined Chittoor district. They were identified as Anand Babu (34), Sairam (25), Saravana (38) of Chittoor city and Kalikiri Suresh Kumar (37) of Madireddipalle village of Yadamarri mandal near Chittoor.

Anand Babu was involved in 14 criminal cases, including attempt to murder and extortion. The three others are his accomplices in various criminal activities. Sairam is wanted in six cases; Saravana in 12 cases and Suresh Kumar in 13 cases.

The SP cautioned that the rowdy-sheeters who fail to give up criminal activities would be detained under the PD Act. He appealed to the public to immediately bring to the notice of their respective police stations the activities of the rowdy-sheeters.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.