Preventive Detention Act invoked against eight persons in Kurnool

November 30, 2022 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

Kurnool police on November 29 invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against eight persons for indulging in anti-social activities like rowdism, robbery, dacoit, land grabbery, attacks, murders and illicit production, selling and transport of liquor for the past few years.

All of them were sent to Kadapa jail on Nov. 29, SP Siddarth Kaushal said.

The SP said the eight persons arrested were Boya Nagaraju alias Bhumpalli Nagaraju (45) had 14 criminal cases in different police stations; Boya Kothula Ramanaidu (35) had 6 cases; Vadde Ramanjaneyulu alias Anji (40) had 10 cases in various police stations; Yerukali Poleti Sathyam, (46) had 14 cases; Gurrala Kranthi Kumar (24) had 15 cases; Pathan Imraan Khan (25) had 17 cases; Beesannagari Ramanjaneyulu (35) had 5 cases; and Yerukala Jagannatha Naganna alias Kunti Naganna (42) had 13 cases in different police station across the Kurnool district against him.  

Though the police registered criminal cases against them and remanded several times, their attitude did not change. The police therefore invoked the PD Act against the eight persons, the SP added.

