Prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases in SW schools, A.P. Minister tells officials

Quality food should be served to students of gurukul schools: Merugu Nagarjuna

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Saturday directed the officials to initiate effective measures on a war-footing to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases in SC gurukul schools.

Addressing a review meeting, he said vacant posts of health supervisors in schools and hostel caretakers should immediately be filled.

The authorities concerned should ensure availability of first aid kits and should there be any shortage of medicines supplied by the local primary health centres, the officials should secure them from outside and prepare a budget for it, he said.

The Minister said since the admission process had been completed, the officials should focus on medical examination for all students. Children identified with ailments should be given immediate treatment, he said.

Focus should be on maintenance of proper hygiene on the premises of gurukul schools and steps should also be taken to ensure sufficient lighting on the campuses during night time, he added.

Quality food, in strict adherence to the menu cards given to the authorities, should be served to students, under constant monitoring. He directed the officials to make sure that the gurukul buildings that were completed should be put to proper use and ensure early completion of the ones that were in progress.

The Minister warned the officials that any neglect on their part would not be tolerated.