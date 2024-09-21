Prevent gender determination tests, maternal deaths: Annamayya Collector

Annamayya Collector Sridhar Chamakuri chaired a review meeting here on Saturday with the medical and police officials on the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT) 1994.

During the meeting, the District Medical and Health Department Officer (DMHO) M. Kondaiah apprises Mr. Chamakuri on the number of gender determination cases detected in hospitals and scanning centres within the district.

The Collector emphasised the strict enforcement of the PCPNDT Act and instructed officials to take stringent action against hospitals and scanning centres violating the laws, directing them to submit a report detailing the steps taken against gender determination cases. Highlighting that the current gender ratio in the district stands at 944:1000, the officials were instructed to take measures to raise it to at least 970:1000.

Later, he chaired a meeting of the Maternal Mortality Monitoring Committee and stressed the need to eliminate maternal deaths in the district, advocating for increased testing for pregnant women and providing necessary instructions to prevent maternal fatalities.