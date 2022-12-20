Prevalance of child marriages in A.P is nearly 30%, says study

December 20, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 78 percent of the child brides in Andhra Pradesh become mothers in their teens. Though there is a decline in the number of child marriages compared to the last year, the prevalence of child marriages in the State is as high as 29.3 percent, reveals a study by an NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY), in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The study report was released at a state-level consultation held here recently. Data for the study was collected from a few villages in Andhra Pradesh, said CRY Regional Director John Roberts.

CRY AP and Telangana Senior Manager Badugu Chennaiah said the study reveals that 39 percent of the child brides have at least two children in less than two years after marriage. Majority of the teen mothers gave birth to infants with low birth weight, he pointed out.

“About 52 percent of the families under study performed child marriages as a customary practice, and the marriages were high in rural pockets compared to urban areas. Study reveals that 97 percent of the child brides were aged between 15 and 17, the rest were married off between 10 and 14 years of age,” Mr. Chennaiah told The Hindu.

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has found illiteracy, poverty, migration, parents’ ill-health and broken families to be among the reasons for the prevalence of child marriages in the States under study.

“Poor education and lack of transport facilities in villages, financial problems, superstitions and blind beliefs and lack of security were some of the reasons for the underage marriages,” said K. Sudha Rani, Main Fellow of Krishna District Group Fellowship (KDGF), supported by CRY. She recommended for more sensitization programmes in the State.

Peoples Organisation for Rural Development (PORD) Director J. Lalithamma, who took part in the consultation, said it was pathetic that some child brides were deserted by their husbands for giving birth to two girls.

A couple of young mothers aged below 16 years died due to maternal problems at the time of delivery, and child mortality occurred in some cases, according to the child rights organisations.

Mr. John Roberts stressed the need for conducting more awareness programmes against child marriages, health complications and on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.