‘Pressured to get married’, minor girl ends life in Kurnool

A minor girl ended her life allegedly owing to the harassment related to her marriage in Kurnool district on October 28 (Monday).

The girl resorted to the extreme step at Nandikotkur RTC bus stand on October 26 (Sunday) evening. She was rushed to the Kurnool government hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

The girl, an Intermediate first-year student, was allegedly being pestered by a close relative of her hailing from Pebberu mandal in Telangana to marry her. Both families reportedly agreed for the marriage.

However, the girl reportedly wanted to complete her education before getting married. The girl and the youth allegedly had an altercation over the issue, the police said.

The police have registered a case and launched investigation.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling 100.