Press Academy chief promises improvement in implementation of insurance schemes for scribes

January 07, 2023 04:49 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:47 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on Friday promised to make the group health insurance and accident insurance schemes for journalists more effective.

He was responding to a barrage of questions from journalists on the academy’s role in providing succour to scribes who died of coronavirus, when he visited the site of stampede at Kandukur in which eight persons died.

Pointing out that the ex gratia promised by the State government did not reach every one, the journalists recalled that many colleagues were refused treatment in corporate hospitals during the pandemic. Group accident insurance scheme also remained dysfunctional in the last three years, they said.

Later, the chairman said the academy would make continuous efforts to improve the professional skills of journalists by holding seminars and workshops across the State. Life history of veteran journalists would be documented and posted on the social media as also on the website of the Academy for the young journalists to draw inspiration, he added.

Addressing the media in Ongole, he said media should provide constructive criticism to the government by highlighting the deficiencies in the implementation of various development and welfare initiatives.

Media should act as a bridge between the government and the people and act impartially while presenting news to the people. It was unfortunate that a section of the media worked all out to defame the government, he added.

