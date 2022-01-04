Presiding officers for land acquisition appointed

The State government appointed retired district judges T. Venugopala Rao and M. Vengaiah as presiding officers of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities for Vijayawada and Tirupati regions respectively in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 52 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act of 2013.

According to separate G.O.s issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Monday, the Vijayawada region comprises West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts while Tirupati region has Kurnool, Ananthapuramu, Chittoor and Kadapa districts in its purview.