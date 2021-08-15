President’s Police Medal for Chittoor police officer

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) of Chittoor district N. Sudhakar Reddy has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service(PPMDS), on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

A 1991 batch officer, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy has a career spanning about three decades, having served in various divisions of Rayalaseema police districts. He is known for accomplishing daring assignments, prominent among which is seizure of red sanders dumps, and recovery of the precious wood worth over ₹1,000 crore.

When he was the circle-inspector in Tirupati urban district, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy was instrumental in the arrest of around 100 red sanders smuggling operatives in December 2013. This led to further intensification of surveillance on the inter-State borders with Tamil Nadu.

In August 2020, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy, then Deputy SP (special branch), led the operation to arrest offenders from Madhya Pradesh involved in the theft of ₹8 crore worth mobiles from a running truck near Nagari in Chittoor district. The month-long investigation covered the crime angle spread over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

In 1995, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy was part of the team that carried out the encounter of Kalangi Dalam of the People’s War Group (PWG), near Srikalahasti.

In the same year, a notorious Samapati gang of dacoits was nabbed and 155 country rifles were seized near Srikalahasti.

In 2004 and 2008, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy led the investigation into the gruesome rape and murder of two minor girls in two separate incidents and nabbing the accused. In 2008, he nabbed a psychopath who was involved in serial killings in and around Tirupati.

In 2010, the police officer was deputed to Anantapur district to handle faction feuds in Hindupur and Tadipatri. So far, he had received about 400 cash rewards, 30 appreciations, Indian Police Medal and Uttama Seva Pathakam.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said the award enhanced his responsibilities, and attributed his success to team work in all his endeavours.