President to visit Tirumala on Nov. 24

TTD EO asks officials to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to make a one-day pilgrimage to Tirumala, abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24.

According to a press release, the President, along with his entourage, will land at Renigunta airport near Tirupati by a special IAF flight at 10.45 a.m., and would reach Sri Padmavati Guesthouse at Tirumala by road at 11.40 a.m.

Mr. Kovind will have darshan at the Tirumala temple at 12.40 p.m. He would be back at Renigunta airport and fly to Ahmadabad at 4.10 p.m.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan would be reaching Tirupati on November 24 morning to receive the President.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the visit of the President at a meeting. Apart from the Srivari temple, Mr. Kovind is scheduled to visit Sri Varahaswami temple at Tirumala and Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy asked the officials to take the necessary steps to ensure the implementation of all the COVID-19 protocols during Mr. Kovind’s visit.

Chittoor Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, SP Ramesh Reddy, Joint Collector Veerabrahmam, TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, JEOs P. Basant Kumar and Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, were present in the meeting.