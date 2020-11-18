President to visit Tirumala on Nov 24

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to make a one-day pilgrimage to Tirumala, abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24.
According to a press release, the President along with his entourage will arrive at Renigunta airport near Tirupati by a special IAF flight at 10.45 am, and would reach Sri Padmavati Guest House at Tirumala by road at 11.40 am, followed by darshan of the Lord at 12.40 pm.
Leaving Tirumala by road, the President would be back at Renigunta airport and fly to Ahmedabad at 4.10 pm.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Bishwabushan Harichandan would be reaching Tirupati on November 24 morningto receive the President.
