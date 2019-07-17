President showers praise on TTD for pilgrim-friendly steps

President Ram Nath Kovind, who recently visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara, complimented the TTD on its pilgrim-friendly initiatives and its untiring efforts in meeting the requirements of visiting devotees.

TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who conveyed the President’s message to the heads of various departments during a high-level review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan, said the President was all praise for the upkeep of the temple premises, sanitation and the queue management system.

President Kovind reportedly suggested to the top echelons of the TTD management that a temple networking committee could be constituted at the national-level in which the TTD could play an advisory role. The President also wished that the TTD act as a role model for major temples like Vaishno Devi and the Puri Jagannath temple with regard to crowd management and hygiene.

Mr. Reddy, who reviewed various developmental works under progress, said that the temple would be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday in connection with the lunar eclipse. As the mammoth Nitya Annadanam Complex will also remain shut, the TTD as a precautionary measure readied 20,000 food packets to be distributed freely among the devotees before the closure of temple doors.