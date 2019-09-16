President, Prime Minister express shock over the tragedy

Expressing shock over the boat tragedy on the Godavari river, President Ramnath Kovind tweeted that his prayers were with the bereaved families and that rescue and relief efforts were in progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on Twitter that he was extremely pained by the tragedy. Mr. Modi said his thoughts were with the bereaved families and that rescue operations were under way at the site of the tragedy.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who expressed shock at the boat accident, spoke to Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam over phone and enquired about the details and relief operations. The Governor offered his condolences to members of the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of tourists and said the government took a serious view of it.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the accident site on Monday and speak to the families of the deceased and the injured.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she was saddened at the loss of lives and her prayers were with the missing passengers.

Govt. should take responsibility: Naidu

While expressing grief over the death of those picnicking on the river, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government should take the responsibility for the incident and take necessary steps to mitigate the suffering of the bereaved families and survivors.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the incident and wanted the rescue efforts expedited.