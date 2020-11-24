Andhra Pradesh

President Kovind prays at Goddess Padmavathi temple in A.P.

President Ramnath Kovind prays to the “Dhwaja Sthambam” (flag post) at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Ramnath Kovind offered prayers to Goddess Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at the famed temple dedicated to her in Tiruchanur here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the President arrived at the main threshold of the temple, where they were received with traditional ‘Isthikapal’ temple honours by the TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar, Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu and senior priests. Mr. Kovind was ushered into the shrine, where the presidential entourage prayed to the presiding deity (Moolavirat) in the sanctum sanctorum. Later, Mr. Subba Reddy presented the sacred ‘Vastram’ and ‘Prasadam’ to Mr. Kovind and his family members.

Earlier, the first citizen was received at the Tirupati airport by the Governor and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, district in-charge minister M. Goutham Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy among others. Members of Parliament V. Vijaysai Reddy, N. Reddeppa and P.V. Midhun Reddy were also present.

