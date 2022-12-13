  1. EPaper
President Murmu to visit Srisailam on Dec. 26

December 13, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Srisailam temple in Nandyal district to inaugurate a project of the Tourism Department ‘Prasad’ on December 26. The Tourism Department constructed various amenities for the pilgrims, including purified drinking water scheme, lighting system, an elaborate network of roads etc. in the temple Town at a cost of ₹43 crore under the Prasad scheme.  The President will arrive at Srisailam at 12.15 p.m. and spend time till 12.45 p.m. She will visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till December 30.

