President Murmu to release NTR commemorative coin on August 28 

August 12, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ms. Murmu will release the coin at 10 a.m. on August 28, for which 100 persons, including NTR’s family members, have been invited

The Hindu Bureau

The coin has been brought out on Central government’s instructions in the honour of NTR on the occasion of his birth centenary. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari stated in a press release that President Droupadi Murmu will release a ₹100 commemorative coin featuring her father and legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 28. 

She said the coin has been brought out by the India Government Mint at Hyderabad on Central government’s instructions in the honour of NTR on the occasion of his birth centenary. 

Ms. Murmu will release the coin at 10 a.m. on August 28, for which 100 persons, including NTR’s family members, have been invited. 

